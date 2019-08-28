Funeral arrangements announced for former Marlin police chief

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Funeral arrangements for former Marlin Police Chief Nathan Lee Sodek have been announced.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m at Vista Community Church in Temple. The funeral service will begin after the visitation at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Keith Whitfield officiating. A cremation will take place following the services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.

Sodek passed away on August 23 in the comfort of his home. He was born to Randy and Vicki Sodek on January 19, 1989.

Nathan was a 2007 graduate of Temple High School, and began his law enforcement career as a correctional officer in 2008. He attended the McLennan Community College Law Enforcement Academy.

In March 2013, Nathan became an officer for the Rosebud Police Department. He was later a Patrol Sergeant, and then appointed interim police chief.

Nathan joined the Marlin Police Department in August 2017 as a Criminal Investigation Division detective. On October 18, 2018, he was appointed interim police chief. Nathan was then appointed chief of the Marlin Department on November 24, 2018.

Nathan is survived by his parents, grandmother, great grandmother, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family, you can click here.