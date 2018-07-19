Funeral arrangements announced for Gatesville explosion victim

Details for the funeral of Gatesville explosion victim Wilber Antonio Dimas have been released.

Dimas passed away on Sunday, July 15 from the injuries he received in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion. The blast occurred in Gatesville on June 26. Two other men died and 13 others were injured.

Wilber’s sister, Maricela Dimas, told FOX44 News doctors found burned tissue in his lungs which caused pneumonia.

Dimas had burns to over 70 percent of his body and was left in a coma following the blast. No legal action has been taken other than the court order to investigate the explosion site to preserve evidence before cleaning up.

The family will receive friends and family from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 at the Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas.

Source: Beck Funeral Homes and Cremation Services