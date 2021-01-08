Funeral director speaks as pandemic alters services

TEXAS – As restaurants, bars and other sectors struggle to remain afloat in the funeral industry, it’s all hands on deck.

“We expanded our storage capacity so we can serve more families. We installed a second crematory so we can take care of more cremations,” said Karoline Davidson.

Davidson has four years of experience as a licensed funeral director in Arizona.

“This job, when you are dealing with families that are grieving, it comes with a lot of emotions – anger, confusion, frustration – and I’m a punching bag for that,” said Davidson.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, many funeral homes across the country were forced to limit services to ten people.

“It’s really hard to sit in front of a family and tell them you can’t celebrate the life of your loved one, you can’t have a funeral,” Davidson added.

This has caused many homegoings to be moved online and other families have opted for cremations instead of burials.

According to the National Funeral Director’s Association, from 2015 to 2020, burials have declined more than seven percent while cremations have climbed 8.1 percent.