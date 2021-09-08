Funeral services announced for West City Marshal

The funeral services for West City Marshal Michael Keathley will be this Friday.

Keathley passed away from complications associated with COVID-19. He suffered from medical issues for a few weeks, and lost his battle on September 3 while in the hospital. Keathley served in many capacities while at West – including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Code Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Authority and Permits.

Visitation for Keathley will be at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. The procession will begin shortly after 2:30, and will go from Grace Gardens to the Oakwood Cemetery.

The burial will follow at 3:00 p.m., with West Chaplain Dr. Edward Smith officiating the graveside service.

Source: Waco Police Department