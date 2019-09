Wednesday is your chance to hear more about Waco’s plans for the 25th Street Theatre.

The building’s historic sign came down last month.

The City of Waco wants to turn it into Fire Station #6, and has conceptual drawings for people to see.

There will be a public meeting on from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Provident Heights Elementary School Cafeteria.

Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum will be there to answer questions.