KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen citizens were very vocal on what they want to see added or changed and the council couldn’t have been happier.

Tonight’s meeting was focused on the downtown area of the city. Many submitted ideas were about gaining a more walk-able and family friendly area and also to help take care of the homeless population.

After tonight, the time to work will begin and both vitality and the council are looking forward to the future.

“I think what we’ve seen start to happen is is a realization that this is possible, there’s things that can happen, in Killeen, downtown with the local folks that that are here and we’re showing some ideas for how to do it,” Verdunity Founder Kevin Shepherd said. “A framework for where and how to build these things and then how to fund them.”

“We always get elected and we always say this is what we’re going to do,” Killeen Mayor Jose Seggara said. “And a lot of times, you know, we do connect, but we wanted to kind of get that feedback from our citizens to hear from them.”

Seggara also told Fox 44 that although this will take time, he is excited to see what he can do for the city during this term.

The community was also extremely happy being involved in the conversation, with over 12,000 interactions on the plan website.