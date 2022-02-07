KILLEEN, Texas — With tensions rising between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the United States, we wanted to check in with our future military.

“Just because it’s scary doesn’t mean I completely have to stop and give up on what I want to do and what I want to do is help people,” Shoemaker High School Senior and JROTC Cadet Anabella Strong said.

Anabella Strong and Elizmar Zayas are both senior JROTC cadets at Shoemaker and both plan on attending college ROTC programs after graduation.

But both are already technically active duty. They enlisted in the National Guard and will continue their work as they go through college.

“I’ve already decided to go to Seton Hall in New Jersey,” Strong said. “I wanted to do their Army Nurse Corps program and do the ROTC program there as well.”

“I decided to stay here in Texas and go to Texas A&M,” Zayas said. “Mainly because of the Corps Cadets Program which has all my attention on that.”

Both want to make the world a better place and feel like the Army is the way to do that.

But when asked how they were feeling about their decision after seeing the fall of Afghanistan and what’s going on right now in Ukraine, they kept their strength.

“Even if it’s scary I still want to go through with what I want to do,” Strong said. “I really agree with what she said,” Zayas added. “My main goal is always to also help people and make sure that they feel safe and stuff like that. So yeah it’s definitely a concern but I don’t think that should veer away from what you want to do.”

Zayas had her father to look to as a role model, as he served in the Army, but Strong had to have a difficult conversation with her family when she realized this was her career choice.

“Both of my parents were very concerned but they’ll still support me with whatever I want to do,” she said. “The Army and JROTC were not my first choices but I’ve come to love the environment so that’s what I want to do.”

Both young women are looking forward to their careers, despite world fears many are facing at this time and hope to be an example for future military personnel.