G.W Carver parents get questions answered at informational meeting for next school year

WACO, Texas – The first day of school can be nerve wrecking – especially with two schools integrating together.

Transformation Waco and the Waco Independent School District are working on informing the parents what to expect on the first day of school.

“That’s one of the reasons why I brought him. So he’s aware, and he can see what’s going on. He can meet as many teachers [as he can] before the school starts,” says concerned parent April Tandy.

Members of the Carver Middle School family came out Thursday evening at the Parent Information Meeting to get ready for school – for some, it meant getting registered.

Maria Garcia, a mother of five, says registration felt different this year, “My older kids told their younger siblings, ‘Oh, you know,’ about a certain teacher, or ‘Maybe you’ll have this teacher, you know?'”

After the fire at G.W Carver Middle School, Waco ISD announced both Carver and Indian Springs will be combined.

“Something that I always say is we are one and we are family,” says Waco staff.

Several families are nervous for the the future plans. One staff member came out Thursday to reassure those families.

“Everybody is anxious to see what’s going to happen, so it’s going to be okay,” says Waco staff.

Principals of both campuses attended the meeting Thursday evening to give families a familiar face to see.

“I feel reassured that my kids will be successful this school year,” says Garcia.

Some topics discussed included transportation, food services, after-school activities, school operations, and COVID-19 safety.

“There’s a lot of kids, but all the educators are coming with them. So, it just seems like it’s going to run smoothly and be one big happy family,” says Tandy.

