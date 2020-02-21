“GameDay” Bus Driver Talks about Traveling across the Nation

Waco, Texas- Its a big weekend in Waco, with No. 1 Baylor facing off against No. 3 Kansas, being the subject of another ESPN College GameDay show Saturday morning .

But while many eyes will be focused on the lights, the cameras and the commentators, one man who may go overlooked on Saturdays broadcast will be Bobby Stevens, the driver of the ESPN College GameDay bus, who arguably serves as part of the backbone for the entire operation, by getting the show where it needs to go from week to week.

FOX44 Photojournalist Colby Kirk sat down with a bus driver who not only has a license to his name, but also five Emmys. You can see it in the video above.