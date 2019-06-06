Gas leak near West Elementary causes evacuations

The City of West Police Department responded to a gas leak next to West Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

The leak was caused when a contractor hit a six-inch pipe. The wind carried the gas north of the school, and about 70 students were evacuated.

The department evacuated the 600 blocks of W. Broadway Street, including each street in the 600 blocks north of Broadway Street.

Atmos Energy gave the all clear shortly after 3:00 p.m. The leak was capped and nearby residents returned to their homes.

Source: City of West Police Department