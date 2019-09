Waco Police have evacuated four homes because of a ruptured natural gas line.

Waco Firefighters and Atmos Energy are at 3305 Chimney Place Drive, where they say a third party contractor accidentally hit the line.

Atmos Energy currently has the street locked down. They tell FOX44 they are working with first responders to make sure the area is safe and to make the necessary repairs.

Source: Atmos Energy