WEST, Texas- With gas prices reaching close to four dollars, it has been impacting how the city of West EMS serves their community.

“We got a couple of volunteers to come in. Used to come in two nights a week. Now they’ve changed to where they’re coming in one night and staying in a little bit longer,” says Tom Marek, ambulance supervisor for the city of West

Tom Marek ambulance supervisor for West EMS says the West fire and EMS volunteers travel far to transport patients.

“Our ambulances are diesel so they average about 10-11 to a gallon and we have to take everything to Waco hospital which is about 30 miles,” says Marek.

Many Central Texans have been hurting as they see the prices increase at the pump.

“It does cause some pain pain to families that depend heavily on gasoline as part of their their budget,” says Chrysta Castañeda, oil and gas attorney.

Marek says the city of West gives the ambulance service a budget of twelve hundred dollars a month to fuel their trucks, but as prices continue rising.

“Gas prices will usually last us a full 12 months but if gas prices stay where they’re at, we’re looking at maybe six or seven months that we can get out of that,” says Marek.

On Thursday, Triple A announced the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by four cents.

“Gas prices will tend to come down, but it does take some time to factor in the price changes,” says Castañeda.

But for now, city of West has made some changes on how they will serve their community.

“We’re not able to do a lot of our other activities. We usually do a lot of elderly welfare checks just going and check in on people,” says Marek.

Marek says not only are their volunteers donating their time, “we use our personal vehicles. We’ve involved both with our in with pd. They’ve helped us out tremendously on going and checking on people,” says Marek.

The city of West officials are asking those who are out in the community if you see a West volunteer fire fighter or EMS say thank you to them for all their hard work.