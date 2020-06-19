Gatesville PD officers help brighten young Spider-Man’s day

GATESVILLE, Texas – The Gatesville Police Department has a new ally in it’s fight against crime.

He has superhuman strength, speed, and a spidey-sense ability. Yup! You guessed it! It’s Spider-Man!

“We were actually on our way to a call, and we had saw him in the front yard. He wasn’t wearing his mask when we first saw him, and I told Officer Land here, I said, ‘Hey that’s pretty cool! When we come back by and he’s still there, let’s stop and get a picture!’ Well, when we came back, we didn’t see him. We had to come back a few minutes later. And when we did, we saw him in the tree,” said Officer Tony Mangham with the Gatesville Police Department.

Officer Mangham and Officer Mario Land both stopped to take pictures with the young crime fighter this week. Now those pictures are blowing up on social media.

“I’m a nobody on Facebook, so I posted my seven-year-old. And then now, I’ve got all kinds of shares on the post and a bunch of comments. Really, really positive interaction with our community,” said Kaleigh Glasco, mother of the little Spider-Man.

Kaleigh says she posted the pictures to show that those officers took time out of their busy schedule to make a little boy’s day.

“With everything going on in the media, it was something simple. But something that meant the whole world to this little boy,” said Glasco.

“He made our day. With everything that’s going on today, it was just nice to see something like this. When we took the picture, we had no idea it was going to blow up like it did. We just saw an opportunity. We thought it was cool. I mean, it’s not everyday you run into your neighborhood Spider-Man,” said Officer Mangham.

Just like Spider-Man is trusted in his community, Kaleigh wants her son to know police officers can also be trusted.

“They are here to do good. We’ve got a few bad apples, but that doesn’t mean that every officer is bad. They are just people, and they do care. And that’s important for me. That’s the message I want my kids to have. Not what everyone else is putting out,” said Glasco.