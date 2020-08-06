Gatesville Senior Citizens Are Searching For Pen Pals

GATESVILLE, Texas – A Gatesville nursing home is searching for pen pals for 52 of its seniors.

On Monday, the Hillside Medical Lodge posted a request for letters from the community.

Staff say they got the idea from a nursing home across the country.

“We thought it would be perfect. ‘Pen Pal Around the World’ with our ‘Wellness Around the World’ campaign,” says Susie Meelbush-Woods, the organizer.

From there, she interviewed seniors on what they would like to talk about and received responses ranging from traveling, cooking and games.

“Most of the residents and all who wanted to participate were very excited about it. Very excited to connect with people outside, having something to discuss besides COVID and being on lockdown. Someone that has similar interests in what they like doing,” said Meelbush-Woods.

Bubba’s 33 Lends A Helping Hand

After the Hillside Medical Lodge made its Facebook post, Waco’s Bubba’s 33 joined in to help. In a Facebook post, the company stated that they will mail any letters for free. In exchange, pen pals will be able to receive a free 12-inch 1 topping pizza voucher.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to give back in the slightest way, then we’re gonna do [it],” says Marc Shaw, Bubba’s 33 Spokesperson.

The promotion with the restaurant will last until Tuesday, August 11th, but the Hillside Medical Lodge says there is no end date on receiving letters.

You can send your letters to:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O “name”

300 South Highway 36 Bypass

Gatesville, TX 76528