Gateway Food Mart robbed

Killeen Police report the Gateway Food Mart at 104 West Elms Road was robbed Sunday afternoon.

Police say that around 5:20 p.m. two men entered the store, displayed handguns and demanded the money from the store employee.

They then left the store after getting and undisclosed amount of cash and left the area on foot.

One of the suspect was described as a black male with a small pony tail wearing a white Chicago Bulls cap with a black bill along with a yellow safety vest, white pants and white shoes.

The second suspect was a black male wearin an all black Cleveland Indians cap, glasses, wearing a yellow Walmart safety vest, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Anyone who might have seen anything or who might know the identity of the robbers is asled to contact Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477.