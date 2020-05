Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released a video PSA Thursday to remind Texans that social distancing and other health precautions will slow the progress of COVID-19.

The man delivering that message is none other than living country music legend, George Strait. Take a listen:

COVID-19 PSA from Office of the Governor & George Strait

In the video, Strait says that being Texan means being friendly. To do that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he says you should wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public.