Get ready for the 2019 Food Truck Festival!

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation and Tourism Department is inviting the public to attend the 2019 Food Truck Festival!

Gates will open for parking beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, with entry into the event starting at 5:00 p.m.

The third-annual event will include food trucks, beer and wine tents, live music, and a kid’s zone.

For more information, you can contact Tourism Coordinator Brianna McGuine at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or (254)-542-2719.

Source: City of Copperas Cove