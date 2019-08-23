Get ready for the 2019 Food Truck Festival!

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation and Tourism Department is inviting the public to attend the 2019 Food Truck Festival!

Gates will open for parking beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, with entry into the event starting at 5:00 p.m.

The third-annual event will include food trucks, beer and wine tents, live music, and a kid’s zone.

For more information, you can contact Tourism Coordinator Brianna McGuine at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or (254)-542-2719.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

KWKT FOX 44

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests