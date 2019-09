NASA/ Jet Propulsion Laboratory- NASA is giving you the opportunity to send a souvenir to Mars!

Although it will be years before the first humans set foot on Mars, NASA is giving the public an opportunity to send their names, stenciled on chips, to the Red Planet with NASA’s Mars 2020 rover.

When you sign up online you will automatically get a souvenir boarding pass!

You have to sign up on NASA’s website by Monday night at 11:59 p.m. eastern time.

Source: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory