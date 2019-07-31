Gholson VFD adds new truck with help from grant

The Gholson Volunteer Fire Department has added a new rescue/small brush truck to their fleet thanks to a $45,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“This new truck will be one of our first-out for wildland fires and rescue situations,” said Gholson VFD Fire Chief Mitch Vaughn. “The truck was made ready for service by adding a slip-on unit with a 300-gallon water tank and is also equipped with extrication tools that will be very helpful when responding to vehicle accidents on the busy Farm-to-Market Road 933.”

According to Vaughn the department has been saving funds a long time for this truck and is pleased to be placing it in service and retiring an unreliable, older truck. It will allow the volunteers to respond more efficiently since it can transport as many as four firefighters, making it more economical with fuel costs.

“Gholson Volunteer Fire Department completed the conversion of their new rescue/brush truck by attaching a slip-on unit that they already owned,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator. “The new four-wheel-drive truck will serve them well and help provide firefighting power as they continue to offer service to their community.”