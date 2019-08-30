Girl hospitalized after being struck by van

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A nine-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a van.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded Friday afternoon to FM-2837 near FM-2113, west of Hewitt.

An investigation determined a nine-year-old girl was crossing the street, when she was struck by a Honda van traveling northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

No charges have been filed as a result of this investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety