A young girl is in the hospital after falling off a homecoming float and being run over by another vehicle.

Waco Police say it happened in the 100 block of Creek Ridge Road Friday afternoon. That is close to Bosqueville High School, which did have a parade on Friday.

The girl’s injuries are considered extremely serious and a helicopter took her to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple.

We are working to get more information as police investigate the accident.