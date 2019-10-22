Girl stops to pet dog, ends up with dog bite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- A young girl is recovering after she was bitten by a dog.

On October 21st, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite. A young girl was riding her bike along the the alleyway of the 900 block of Bougainvillea Street when she noticed a loose dog.

The victim stated that she began to pet the dog and when she stopped, the dog bit her.

The dog is described as a blue with a white chest, intact male pitbull mix. The victim said the dog had a long tail, short legs, and semi-erect ears.

After she was bit, the dog was called by its owner and returned to its owner.

The owner is said to be a black male with dreads and called the dog “Steve” or “Steven.”

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite and its owner.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979)764-3600.