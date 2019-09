WACO, Texas – 16-year-old Greta Thunberg led a global walkout to raise awareness for climate change last Friday – and another one is scheduled for this Friday.

The youth of Waco have scheduled to join the Climate Crisis Global Walkout. Wacoans will walk out of work and school and meet at Heritage Square at 11:00 a.m.

The walkout happens at the same time the U.N. Climate Action Summit takes place.