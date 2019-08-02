Go on an adventure at the ‘Dig It! Family Day’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – Visitors to the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum can explore the world of excavation, ancient civilizations, and fossils at the Dig It! Family Day!

Attendees can learn about archaeology and paleontology, explore a custom dig pit, and create their own fossils and pottery.

The event will be held this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and is an opportunity to engage with local archaeology groups – including the Gault School for Archaeological Research and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

For more information about the event, you can call 254-298-5172 or visit templerrhm.org.

Source: Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests