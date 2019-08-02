Go on an adventure at the ‘Dig It! Family Day’

TEMPLE, Texas – Visitors to the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum can explore the world of excavation, ancient civilizations, and fossils at the Dig It! Family Day!

Attendees can learn about archaeology and paleontology, explore a custom dig pit, and create their own fossils and pottery.

The event will be held this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and is an opportunity to engage with local archaeology groups – including the Gault School for Archaeological Research and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

For more information about the event, you can call 254-298-5172 or visit templerrhm.org.

Source: Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum