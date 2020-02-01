Gone Fishing: Fishing event celebrating disability draws big crowd

Waco, Texas- A fishing event celebrating all kinds of disabilities draws a large crowd Saturday morning.

The 33rd Annual Really Big Fishing Event happened this morning at the Extraco Events Center show building. The event celebrates all kinds of disabilities, both mental and physical, saw a huge turnout today, with well over 800 participants taking part in a wide variety of activities such as photo booths, face painting and a dance party, as well as fishing.

Volunteers say that they find the event very rewarding and that they love seeing the faces of those who come to fish.

