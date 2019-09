The Master Chef himself, Gordon Ramsay visited Waco over the weekend.

Local Bar and Grill Tojan Cork & Keg posted a picture of Ramsay alongside Dub Williams with the caption “He asked for our fishbowl recipe. Who does he think he is?”

The celebrity posed for several pictures with Wacoans Saturday night before making his way down to Austin on Sunday.





Williams says Ramsay told him he was just passing through Texas.

He made a stop in Dallas and Waco before heading down to Austin.