Gov. Abbott Allows Businesses To Reopen at 75 Percent Capacity

TEMPLE, Texas – Starting Monday, some Texas businesses will be allowed to accept more customers.

This comes as Governor Greg Abbott announced some industries will be able to expand its capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

These businesses are:

  • Retail Stores
  • Restaurants
  • Museums
  • Libraries
  • Gyms
  • All manufacturing
  • Office Buildings

At the Field House Gym in Temple, both customers and employees are in favor of the change.

“I feel like getting back to our normal life as safely as possible, naturally, is a good thing all around,” said Manager Renee Holmes.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s always been one of my outlets. Some days you get frustrated. You can come here and get all that frustration out,” added Benji Becker, a gym regular.

However, one industry missing from the list is bars. During Thursday’s press conference, Governor Abbott said the reason bars are not open is because they are nationally recognized as “COVID-spreading locations.”

On Monday, September 24th, nursing home facilities and supported living centers will be allowed to accept visitors.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

