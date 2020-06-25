Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference on June 22, 2020, relating to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. He warned Texans that further measures might be taken to restrict the reopening process if citizens do not adhere to the guidelines outlined by the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday, immediately suspending elective surgeries in four of the largest counties in the state, including Travis County, a precautionary move he said should help preserve hospital capacity.

Hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties will not be able to perform surgery unless it is “medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient.”

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Abbott said. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

Gov. Abbott first halted elective surgeries on March 13, but then loosened those restrictions on April 22.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. John Zerwas, the doctor who advises Gov. Abbott, said current hospital capacity is at about 15,000 available beds statewide. But the pandemic is quickly getting worse across the state, especially in the largest Texas cities.

In Houston, for example, the Intensive Care Unit at the Texas Medical Center is 97 percent full and could be completely full by the end of Thursday. That would put the hospital into what it calls a “sustainable surge,” using others beds for ICU patients. That sustainable surge would run out within two weeks, and then the hospital would have no more room for patients.