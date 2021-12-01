Gov. Abbott’s school mask mandate ban returns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday the ban on mask mandates in schools is back in place.

In a tweet, Paxton said the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted his motion to stay a ruling that threw out the ban.

BREAKING: Today, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted our motion to stay Judge Yeakel’s ruling in the ET v. Abbott GA-38 mask mandate case based on the merits. Exec. Order GA-38 banning mask mandates is THE LAW and was affirmed by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) December 1, 2021

On Nov. 10th, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott’s ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Yeakel prohibited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from suing school districts that require students to wear masks as a safety measure.

But the Fifth Circuit judges halted the injunction pending an appeal by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Gov. Abbott also celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

My Executive Order banning mask mandates by gov't entities is LAW.



The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Texas' motion to stay a lower judge's ruling.



Thanks @KenPaxtonTX. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 1, 2021

The district court’s injunction prohibiting the enforcement of GA-38 in Texas public schools is

stayed pending appeal. You can read the full decision below.