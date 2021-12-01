Gov. Abbott’s school mask mandate ban returns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday the ban on mask mandates in schools is back in place.
In a tweet, Paxton said the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted his motion to stay a ruling that threw out the ban.
On Nov. 10th, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott’s ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Yeakel prohibited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from suing school districts that require students to wear masks as a safety measure.
But the Fifth Circuit judges halted the injunction pending an appeal by Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Gov. Abbott also celebrated the ruling on Twitter.
