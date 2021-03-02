Gov. Greg Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens businesses across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – “I’m ending the state-wide mask mandate,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Gov. Abbott made the big announcement to end the state mask-wearing mandate next Wednesday, March 10th. In this announcement, the governor said all Texas businesses can open at 100 percent capacity.

The governor and his administration are simply taking their hands off of COVID mandates – leaving basic COVID precautionary decisions to individuals and business throughout the state.

In his address, Gov. Abbott stated COVID capacity restrictions over the last half year or so have side-lined too many Texas small businesses – leaving them struggling to pay their bills.

Gov. Abbott says Texas is in a far better position than the state was when he issued his last executive order back in October, and even more advanced in comparison to his original executive order last March.

He says the state has made strides in providing adequate personal protection equipment supply – ramping up COVID tests to where the state can conduct 100,000 tests per day.

The governor also adds medicine has advanced to better treat COVID since the initial outbreak of the disease, as well as precautionary protocols suggested by the CDC.

Abbott mentioned the vaccine rollout, saying more than 5.7 million shots have been administered – with 216,000 on Tuesday alone.

He says Texans still have to do their part.

“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility or the importance of caring for your family members, caring for your friends or caring for others in the community. Personal vigilance to follow safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just now state mandates are no longer needed,” Abbott said.