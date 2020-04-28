Gov. Greg Abbott re-opens businesses across Texas on May 1

WACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon he will allow the stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday – and he’s allowing all retail, restaurants and movie theaters to open and serve 25 percent of their capacity.

Abbott’s announcement affected hundreds of business across Central Texas, and thousands across our state. Business strips like Austin Avenue in Waco will be back open for business as soon as Friday.

Many retail stores here lately have been forced to sale their merchandise to shoppers only online, but this news will bring them a step closer to normalcy.

All museums across the state and here in Central Texas, like the Dr. Pepper Museum and Texas Rangers Museum, can reopen as well – but their interactive exhibits are to remain closed at this time to ensure the practice of social distancing.

We spoke with a the manger of Portofino’s Italian Restaurant on Austin Avenue, and he says this is good news for them because these last few weeks haven’t been easy.

“Just doing to-go orders is not the same as having people come in and having a dine-in experience. So it’s hurt us and a lot of our employees like everyone else, I imagine,” Mark Moore said.

Moore likes that public health was taken into consideration.

“I think its smart that they’re doing it limited. To not rush into full open. To limit it to maintain the social distancing. I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for safety,” said Moore.

Sean Seay, the owner of Halftime Restaurant and Bar, says it’s a good start – but not a cause for celebration.

“We plan on opening up to the 25 percent, but honestly I don’t think that’s really going to help us as much. But at least it provides us an extra opportunity for customers to come out and visit,” said Seay.

Seay is concerned these measures, while they’re intended to be progressive, could be temporary if COVID-19 cases started to climb again.

“I’ll wait until normalcy becomes reality. Right now, everything is up in the air. They’re just slowly trying to allow people to come in. And if something does happen, that will be taken away,” Seay said.