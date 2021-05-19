Graduation plans for Central Texas high schools

May is ending and so are the high school careers of thousands of Central Texas students. This year all graduations will be held in person, as COVID-19 infections have dropped.
The Killeen Independent School District will be facilitating the broadcasting and web casting of the 2021 area high school graduation ceremonies at the Bell County Expo Center. It will be livestreamed here.
FOX44 News is collecting the dates and times of the graduation ceremonies. Below is the current list, organized by county and date:
BELL COUNTY
Thursday, May 27
KISD Early College High School, Bell County Expo Center, 2:00 p.m.
KISD Killeen High School, Bell County Expo Center, 6:00 p.m.
Friday, May 28
KISD Ellison High School, Bell County Expo Center, 9:00 a.m.
KISD Harker Heights High School, Bell County Expo Center, 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
KISD Shoemaker High School, Bell County Expo Center, 9:00 a.m.
Academy High School, Bell County Expo Center, 3:00 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Troy High School, Bell County Expo Center, 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Temple High School, Bell County Expo Center, 10:00 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY
Wednesday, May 26
Mary Catherine Harris High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Bryan Collegiate High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.
College View High School, Christ United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 28
College Station High School, Cougar Stadium, 8 p.m.
Rudder High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
A&M Consolidated High School, Tiger Stadium, 8 p.m.
Bryan High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.
CORYELL COUNTY
Friday, May 21
Crossroads High School Graduation, Lea Ledger Auditorium, 6pm
Friday, May 28
Copperas Cove High School, Bell County Expo Center, 7:30 p.m.
FALLS COUNTY
Saturday, May 15
Rosebud-Lott High School, High School Football Field, 10 a.m.
Friday, May 28
Chilton High School, Football Field, 7 p.m.
LIMESTONE COUNTY
Thursday, May 27
Groesbeck High School, Groesbeck Stadium, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Marlin High School, 6 p.m.
MCLENNAN COUNTY
Friday, May 21
Moody High School, Bearcat Stadium,
8 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Bruceville-Eddy High School, BEHS
Gym, 8 p.m.
China Spring High School, Waco ISD
Stadium, 8 p.m.
West High School, Trojan Field, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Waco High School, Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
University High School, Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.