Graduation plans for Central Texas high schools

May is ending and so are the high school careers of thousands of Central Texas students. This year all graduations will be held in person, as COVID-19 infections have dropped.

The Killeen Independent School District will be facilitating the broadcasting and web casting of the 2021 area high school graduation ceremonies at the Bell County Expo Center. It will be livestreamed here.

FOX44 News is collecting the dates and times of the graduation ceremonies. Below is the current list, organized by county and date:

BELL COUNTY

Thursday, May 27

KISD Early College High School, Bell County Expo Center, 2:00 p.m.

KISD Killeen High School, Bell County Expo Center, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 28

KISD Ellison High School, Bell County Expo Center, 9:00 a.m.

KISD Harker Heights High School, Bell County Expo Center, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

KISD Shoemaker High School, Bell County Expo Center, 9:00 a.m.

Academy High School, Bell County Expo Center, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Troy High School, Bell County Expo Center, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Temple High School, Bell County Expo Center, 10:00 a.m.

BRAZOS COUNTY

Wednesday, May 26

Mary Catherine Harris High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Bryan Collegiate High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.

College View High School, Christ United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28

College Station High School, Cougar Stadium, 8 p.m.

Rudder High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

A&M Consolidated High School, Tiger Stadium, 8 p.m.

Bryan High School, Merrill Green Stadium, 8 p.m.

CORYELL COUNTY

Friday, May 21

Crossroads High School Graduation, Lea Ledger Auditorium, 6pm

Friday, May 28

Copperas Cove High School, Bell County Expo Center, 7:30 p.m.

FALLS COUNTY

Saturday, May 15

Rosebud-Lott High School, High School Football Field, 10 a.m.

Friday, May 28

Chilton High School, Football Field, 7 p.m.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Thursday, May 27

Groesbeck High School, Groesbeck Stadium, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Marlin High School, 6 p.m.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

Friday, May 21

Moody High School, Bearcat Stadium,

8 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Bruceville-Eddy High School, BEHS

Gym, 8 p.m.

China Spring High School, Waco ISD

Stadium, 8 p.m.

West High School, Trojan Field, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Waco High School, Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

University High School, Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.