Grand Jury indicts man in robbery, shooting of clerk

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon with a repeat offender finding attached in connection with a January 23 Killeen convenience store robbery during which a clerk was shot.

Cameron Lee Estes has been in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, but could not bond out because of a separate other court issued warrant against him.

January 23 at about 4:31 a.m. Killeen police were called to the Valero at 1104 West Rancier Avenue.

They were told that ” multiple” men had entered the store and that one of them had gone behind the counter with a gun and demanded the money.

A shot was fired and the clerk was hit though the wound was not considered life threatening.

The men then left the store, fleeing in a cold colored four-door vehicle.

The clerk was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen for treatment.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that through the investigation, Estes was identified as being suspected of being the man who had gone behind the counter and brandished the weapon.