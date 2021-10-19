Grand opening of Hello Bello plant scheduled for Oct. 26th

A big celebration is planned for the grand opening of the Hello Bello diaper factory in Waco on October 26th.

The company, headed by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, says the plant located at 2101 Texas Central Parkway in Waco will make it be the only independent diaper company in the U.S. manufacturing its own diapers from design to delivery.

The celebrity owners are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, members of the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and special surprise guests.

Those surprise guests may be connected to Magnolia Design, the company behind the plant’s look.

The Hello Bello plant is 312,000 square feet and employs more than 150 people.