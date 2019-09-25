Grandmother indicted in deadly fire

The grandmother of two children killed in a house fire last year is facing criminal charges.

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Andrea Aleman on two counts of Injury to a Child.

FOX44 News brought you the story of the deadly house fire last November. Fire units were called to 1218 Webster Avenue at 1:31 a.m. November 2nd.

Aleman was able to get out of the house along with her eleven-year-old daughter. Her 2- and 4-year-old grandchildren were left inside the burning home.

Deputy Chief Bobby Bergerson with the Waco Fire Department says it took a while to find the children trapped inside the house. 

“Given the zero visibility conditions, heavy smoke and the heat of course they [firefighters] were trying to fight fire, as well. So they were up against some pretty bad odds,” Bergerson says.

Bergerson says the house had two non-working smoke alarms, and is reminding the community to frequently check those alarms. 

