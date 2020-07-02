Grass fire burns 4 acres behind a Temple church

TEMPLE, Texas- A grass fire in Temple destroyed 4 acres of land according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Just after 4 pm July 1st, Temple Firefighters responded to a grass fire in the area of 8015 West Adams Avenue behind the First Baptist Church.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched due to the windy conditions, and taller vegetation in the field.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 5 firefighting apparatus. Morgans Point Resort and Moffatt VFDs both responded with 2 units each. Also on scene were representatives from the Bell Co. Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Through the efforts of all units on scene, the fire was quickly brought under control, with only an estimated 4 acres burned.

The fire is believed to have been started by a lawn mower working in the area.