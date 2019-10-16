Grocery store robbery suspect arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas- Members of the Gulf Coast Task Force and US Marshals report arresting the man suspected of robbing a grocery store.

Dean Malone Sr. is facing aggravated robbery charges after he was caught on security camera robbing the Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Normangee, Texas on September 23rd.

The suspect has been an employee of the store and had previously worked at another Brookshire store in Montgomery County.

Due to the investigative efforts of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s, Malone was arrested near Willowbrook Mall in Houston.

Malone was booked into the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office then transported later to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to face prosecution for the charges.