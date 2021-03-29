Groesbeck community rallying together for Trooper Chad Walker

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker is on life-support after getting shot Friday while responding to a disabled motorist call.

DPS announced Monday he is being kept alive so his organs can give the gift of life to others.

When Walker went on a call Friday night, he expected to help a stranded motorist a few miles outside of Mexia. Instead, DPS says DeArthur Pinson, Jr. shot at Walker – hitting him in the head and abdomen.

Richard Duncan, who is the judge of Limestone County, says in a small community everyone is like family.

“Your law enforcement personnel are also your neighbors. Your friends. You eat lunch with them,” Duncan said. “So it’s not just a badge with a number on it. And someone that you dread to see behind you with lights coming on. These are people we know.”

Walker spent several days on life support at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

DPS announced via Twitter at 1:31 P.M. that Walker was no longer displaying signs of viable brain activity.

Judge Duncan says the county had a vigil Sunday night, hoping things would turn around.

“People coming out for one purpose and one purpose only,” Duncan said. “That was to show Chad and his family the love that they have, and the hope that he can pull through this.”

Lisa Stewart organized the vigil, and says the turnout shows the impact he and his family had on the community.

“They are just a good-hearted family,” Stewart said. “They are just a God-fearing family. You are not going to find anybody in Limestone County, Freestone County, wherever – to say anything bad about that family.”

Troopers say Pinson barricaded himself in a home – where he died by suicide Saturday evening.

DPS said the final sacrifice of Walker sharing his organs as a donor embodies the actions he displayed throughout his life.

Judge Duncan said to the community that Walker was more than just a trooper.

“We don’t just know that it’s Trooper Walker, we know that it’s Chad,” Duncan said.

The GoFund me created to help his family with medical and traveling expenses has now exceeded it’s goal many times over.