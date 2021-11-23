Groesbeck High School art club brings holiday cheer to downtown

GROESBECK, Texas — The city of Groesbeck is getting into the holiday spirit with some very special window art.

The art club from Groesbeck High School took on the project of decorating local business windows for the holiday season.

This is the first time a project like this has been done and the students, and community members, could not be more excited.

“As we were going, we had a list of businesses and it kept growing and growing because people were like, we want you to do our windows too,” Art Club Director Desirae Settlemyer said. “So it’s been all positive. Everything has been 100 percent positive and it’s kind of crazy.”

Settlemyer says that each piece takes a few hours to complete and some are done by just one student.

Groesbeck High Principal Dr. Bonnie Bomar says she is extremely proud of her students for helping the community in a time of giving.

“I say all the time we have remarkable students, and I love it when they prove it,” she said. “And that’s exactly what’s happened over the last week. Our kids really stepped up and under Ms. Settlemyer’s leadership, have done a great job and they’ve been excited about it and it’s been such positive publicity for them. And then just for us, it’s just been such a good thing for the community.”

And of course the local businesses couldn’t be more pleased with how the windows have turned out.

“Ours is beautiful, I love ours, but at little feather downtown, a couple of blocks away, they did a nativity scene on one of the windows and it is absolutely beautiful,” Monica Little said, the Owner of The Little Boutique.

So make sure to check out the window art the next time you’re in Groesbeck as they prepare for their holiday festivities on Dec. 4.