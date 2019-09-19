Groesbeck homecoming bonfire burned early

Groesbeck PD photo

The Groesbeck High School homecoming celebration got a bit of a set back Thursday morning when the wood stacked for their planned bonfire was burned early.

Groesbeck police and Groesbeck Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the 300 block of East Jacinto Street at 5:20 a.m. Thursday to find the bonfire had been set alight early.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the pile.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area described as an older model flatbed pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497.

It was announced that bonfire activities will go on as scheduled if weather conditions permit.

