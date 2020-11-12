Groesbeck Sticks To Traditions, Honors Veterans With Parade

GROESBECK, Texas – While many cities opted for virtual festivities, the City of Groesbeck kept the Veterans Day traditions alive.

At least a dozen floats paraded to the Limestone Courthouse to celebrate the nation’s troops.

“It’s a great opportunity to thank the men and women who’ve served our country both in war and in peace,” said Russ Foster, Commander of the American Legion Post 288.

For Nancy Costilla, one word comes to mind in describing the holiday.

“Freedom. How a lot of people went to war and fought for our freedom,” Costilla added.

One of those soldiers is her son Mitchell, who has been serving in the Army for the past 17 years – touring in Egypt, Iraq, and now Kuwait. The long distance between the duo brings strong sentiments.

“It’s hard. I just worry about his safety. I’m always concerned where he’s going to end up at, and if he’s going to be safe,” cried Costilla.

For many service members returning home, many endure PTSD – an illness Dolores Crabb’s son suffers from.

“I know it’s hard on him. It’s hard on the family. I feel like the military needs to do more for those when they come back from a war,” Crabb said.

To others, Veterans Day means being appreciative.

“Throughout our history, and today more than ever, we have people who are brave and selfless. Who have defended our country. And we need to do everything we can to honor that service,” Foster added.

Members of Groesbeck are continuing to honor veterans with a bike ride on Saturday, November 14th. The event begins at the Black Sheep Tattoo studio at 10:00 a.m.