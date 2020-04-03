Group turning fitted bed sheets into medical masks

WACO, Texas – The Heart Of Texas Goodwill will be hosting a drive at their Job Connection centers across Central Texas in an effort to support medical professionals.

“We are gathering these fitted sheets so that we can take the elastic out of those and be able to provide the elastic for people who are making the medical masks,” says Serina Cole, with the Heart of Texas Goodwill.

Cole says the drive that they are having is a part of their mission to meet the need of the community in a tough time.

“We just felt like it would be a good opportunity for us to collect these items and make it possible to provide a resource to people that are struggling,” says Cole.

They say they need bed sheets and adult diapers the most in the coming days due to an expressed need from medical professionals and nursing home workers in the area.

For people looking to donate, items can be dropped off at Goodwill Job Connection centers from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Saturday.

She says people who decide to help don’t have to go and buy anything new. The items they are looking for is most likely right there in your home already.

“It doesn’t have to be new. They can be worn, torn, tattered. It doesn’t matter. If you’re doing your spring cleaning right now and you’re pulling those old sheets out of your linen closet, they’re perfect for us to use,” says Cole.

This drive is among several drives they have had in the wake of COVID-19, and she says the feedback they have been getting from people receiving those items makes it all worth it.

“Everybody has just been so kind and so supportive of what we’ve been able to do, so the reaction is just general appreciation,” says Cole.