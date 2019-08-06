Gunfight reported in convenience store parking lot

Waco police report two men fired several shots at each other in the parking lot of an east Waco convenience store Monday afternoon at a time when traffic at the store was heavy.

No bystanders were hit and the two men apparently did not hit each other, but at least one vehicle received damage from the shots.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said it happened about 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the One Stop Shop in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

Witnesses told officers two men got into an argument in the parking lot, then both drew weapons and began firing.

One of the men fled in his car, the other ran away, leaving his car behind.

Police recovered several shell casings of two different calibers at the scene.

Swanton said at the time the shooting occurred, the store usually has a high volume of pedestrian traffic and that it was very lucky no one else was hit.