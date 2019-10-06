Guyger trial witness killed in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – Police in Texas are seeking a motive and a suspect in the murder of a witness who testified in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger.
An attorney for 28-year-old Joshua Brown says he was shot to death Friday night.
Brown lived in the same apartment complex as former Officer Amber Guyger.
Guyger was convicted of murder this past week in the death of neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and that she thought he was a burglar.
Source: The Associated Press