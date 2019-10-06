Guyger trial witness killed in Dallas

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean’s neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, Texas – Police in Texas are seeking a motive and a suspect in the murder of a witness who testified in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger.

An attorney for 28-year-old Joshua Brown says he was shot to death Friday night.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as former Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger was convicted of murder this past week in the death of neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and that she thought he was a burglar.

Source: The Associated Press