Guyger trial witness killed in Dallas

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Brown

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean’s neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, Texas – Police in Texas are seeking a motive and a suspect in the murder of a witness who testified in the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger.

An attorney for 28-year-old Joshua Brown says he was shot to death Friday night.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as former Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger was convicted of murder this past week in the death of neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and that she thought he was a burglar.

Source: The Associated Press

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected