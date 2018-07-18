H-E-B issues ice cream, sherbet recall

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets in three-ounce cups due to broken metal found in processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The potentially affected products were distributed only to H-E-B stores in Texas. The product was not distributed to the Houston area or Mexico.

To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident. All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products containing the listed Code Dates, which can be found on the back of the packaging:

UPC Number Product Size Code date 4122081930 Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup 12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/09/2018 4122081931 Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup 12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/10/2018

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Source: H-E-B