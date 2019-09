FORT HOOD, Texas – H-E-B’s Helping Heroes Program is supporting fire stations across Texas with a day of service.

At Fort Hood, local first responders were honored for their dedication and unwavering service. The Stan Schlueter Loop H-E-B store hosted a BBQ lunch at Fort Hood’s Fire Station #1.

The Helping Heroes Program commemorates this day as a national day of service and remembrance – paying tribute to the emergency personnel who risked and lost their lives 18 years ago.