H-E-B Swiss Rolls among several products under recall for salmonella concerns

As a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold under various brand names.

These brands include Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, which are distributed nationwide. Other brands such as Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread are distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This recall comes due to the potential presence of Salmonella in a whey powder ingredient. The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items. A list of UPC #s and “best by” dates can be found below.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Those infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products are:

BRAND UPC # BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES Mrs. Freshley’s – 4 ct./7.2 oz. 072250011907 10/09/18 through 10/19/18 309 8187 A 75 D 309 8187 B 75 D 309 8190 C 75 D 309 8194 B 75 D 309 8194 C 75 D Mrs. Freshley’s – 6 ct./12 oz. 072250903233 10/14/18 309 8194 B 75 D Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz. 035826092779 10/16/18 H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz. 041220296583 09/19/18 Baker’s Treat – 6 ct./13 oz. 041498188382 09/21/18 through 09/28/18 Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz. 087381760556 309 8194 B Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz. 078742147550 Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018 309 8191 B Captain John Derst’s

Old Fashioned Bread 071316001180 07/16/18 through 7/28/18

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by going here.

Source: Flowers Foods, Inc.