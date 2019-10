WACO, Texas – The numbers are in!

The Heart O’ Texas says more than 200,000 people attended this year’s Rodeo Fair. Organizers say this is 20 percent more than previous years – calling it a big success.

Events at the fair included lumberjack shows, pig races, carnival rides, and a petting zoo.

This year, the fair celebrated 66 years since it began – back in 1953.