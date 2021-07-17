Habitat for Humanity builds new home for Waco single mother

WACO, Texas: Crews of community members for Habitat for Humanity braved the heat Saturday morning to raise the walls on the Payne Avenue home that will soon house Jessica Dugan and her young daughter.

The house is reality she needed to see to believe.

“I don’t even think it sunk in, like the magnitude of it, until recently, until I saw the floor plan,” Dugan said. It was just an idea and then it became reality.”

Dugan has been a part of the Compassion Waco program for the last three years after battling homelessness and addiction.

Living in a house is something she says she could not even have dreamt of three years ago.

“I have a little over four years clean and sober and in that lifestyle, you don’t maintain jobs, you don’t have a stable financial situation, you don’t have a for sure place to live,” Dugan said. “It’s completely different.”

Fort hose who have volunteered their time to help make this dream a reality, they are inspired by Dugan.

“Well Jessica is a great success story, she has faced so many challenges in her life that she has overcome, homelessness being part of that,” Waco Habitat for Humanity executive director John Alexander said. “She has overcome that and will be a homeowner and will have a place for she and her daughter to live.”

Dugan is giving the love right back.

“I’m so full of gratitude, I can’t even explain it,” Dugan said. “I just never pictured living like this, having this.”

Dugan and her daughter expect to move in to their new three bedroom, 1.5 bath home in early 2022.