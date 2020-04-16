Hairstylists in Central Texas feeling the pinch of COVID-19

WACO, TX – Hairstylists are feeling the pinch of COVID-19.

It’s hard enough filing for unemployment – but for those who are independent stylists, they say it’s near impossible. This is forcing them to get creative with their craft.

If we weren’t in a pandemic right now, Hair Artist Amy Hail would be doing hair at Sola Salons in Waco. Instead, she is forced to stay home.

Hail says this virus has affected her and many other hairdressers in more ways than one.

“It’s more than just doing hair to us. So, it’s different to not be able to do that anymore,” says Hail.

Hail has been doing hair for 14 years. She can’t picture herself doing anything else.

“It’s been rough. And I can speak for almost all artists in this industry – whether they are nail techs, lash artists or massage therapists, estheticians. It’s a roller coaster. It’s a daily roller coaster of emotions where you have good days, and you have bad days. Because like I said, we are used to going to work everyday and making people feel great and feel beautiful, and now we are stuck at home,” says Hail.

She says her income has been cut by 99 percent. That other one percent is from getting creative the best way she knows how.

“I’ve been selling hair care products and I will deliver them, just drop them off at their doorstep. So, I’ve just gotten creative with hair care packages and different products to help them get by,” says Hail.

Because she is self-employed, she says filing for unemployment is near impossible.

“I don’t know anyone that has successfully gotten unemployment that is self-employed, and anyone filing for business loans through SPA. I don’t know of anyone who’s been able to do that successfully either,” she says.

Though she doesn’t know what the future holds, she says there are several ways clients can help them now.

“If you are able to help support us, some clients are are doing gift cards. They are prepaying for their service in advance, and that’s super helpful. And we are so grateful for people who are allowed to do that,” Hail says.

Hail also says if you are able to buy your hair products from your stylist instead of online from a big box retail store, that also helps them a lot.

To avoid being a victim of what people are calling “Coronavirus Hair,” she’s got some tips to help you cut your hair or someone else’s:

